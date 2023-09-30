Unexpected TikTok Stars At The Helm Of The Food Revolution

Keith Lee was once a professional fighter but his career has taken a huge pivot. Now he's known for his TikTok account @keith_lee125 and food reviews that he primarily films from his car or his "Paw Patrol" folding chair. His videos have earned him almost 14 million TikTok followers and garnered 582 million likes and counting. His content was even noticed by the platform itself, earning him a spot in TikTok's Visionary Voices list in early 2023.

But what exactly is so special about Lee's content? In his own words, he's "just a guy who records himself eating food" (via Today). But his content achieves much more than that. His reviews pull in viewers because they're entertaining as well as genuine, and his massive audience gives him a valuable platform that he often uses to promote local businesses. Due to his wide reach, a good review from Lee can make a big difference to small restaurants and local chains.

Looking at his massive success, it's easy to assume that Lee might be happy to sit back and enjoy how far he's come. But, according to him, he's far from done changing the food game. "I know a lot of people have seen my journey and [they're] like, 'Oh, you're at your peak. You need to get it while the getting's good,' but honestly, I think I'm at the very beginning. I think things are just starting for me. And I'm just enjoying the journey," he told NBC.