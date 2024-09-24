How To Freeze Your Beloved Costco Muffins
Costco muffins are pretty legendary, mostly for their mammoth size (though Costco muffins are among the products customers claim have shrunk over time). Because these pastries are so impressively large, shoppers often have a hard time finishing them before they expire. To prevent this, consider freezing your muffins to preserve them for an extended period of time.
In order to prevent freezer burn, remove the pastries from their original packaging and relocate them to a freezer bag or secure them tightly in aluminum foil. You might even want to cut the muffins into halves or quarters, as these will be perfect when you aren't hungry enough for a full one. Remember that the sooner you freeze the muffins after bringing them home, the better they'll fare in the freezer.
When properly frozen, muffins can usually last up to 12 months, although they can experience a decline in quality the longer they're frozen. Certain signs can indicate that it's time to discard frozen food, such as foul odors and discoloration. In addition to quality, safety is another concern when it comes to preserving food in the freezer, so make sure the appliance is set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, as recommended by the USDA.
Tips on re-heating frozen Costco muffins
You could always place frozen muffins on your kitchen counter and allow them to reach room temperature naturally, but keep in mind that this method carries some potential food safety risks depending on how long the pastries sit out. Warm muffins are better anyway, and you have two effective methods at your disposal for thawing these frozen treats.
The microwave can defrost muffins quickly, but it can also lead to some texture issues if you nuke the pastry for too long. Accordingly, avoid heating your muffin for longer than 30 seconds with your microwave on high.
Thawing muffins in the oven takes longer, typically about 15 minutes when the appliance is set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but this method is best for creating a crisp outer texture and a soft interior. And if you're looking for even more ways to use up these pastries before they go bad, consider this special-occasion Costco muffin hack, which involves turning the enormous pastries into a fun smash cake.