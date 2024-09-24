How To Freeze Your Beloved Costco Muffins

Costco muffins are pretty legendary, mostly for their mammoth size (though Costco muffins are among the products customers claim have shrunk over time). Because these pastries are so impressively large, shoppers often have a hard time finishing them before they expire. To prevent this, consider freezing your muffins to preserve them for an extended period of time.

In order to prevent freezer burn, remove the pastries from their original packaging and relocate them to a freezer bag or secure them tightly in aluminum foil. You might even want to cut the muffins into halves or quarters, as these will be perfect when you aren't hungry enough for a full one. Remember that the sooner you freeze the muffins after bringing them home, the better they'll fare in the freezer.

When properly frozen, muffins can usually last up to 12 months, although they can experience a decline in quality the longer they're frozen. Certain signs can indicate that it's time to discard frozen food, such as foul odors and discoloration. In addition to quality, safety is another concern when it comes to preserving food in the freezer, so make sure the appliance is set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, as recommended by the USDA.