Give Your Pumpkin Seeds An Extra Fall Boost With 2 Festive Ingredients

Carving pumpkins on Halloween is a fun activity for kids and adults alike, but it also comes with a tasty bonus — roasted pumpkin seeds. Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn includes two fall-themed ingredients to elevate the snack even further. In Hahn's roasted pumpkin seeds recipe, maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice impart sweetness and a bit of palate-pleasing warmth for a more complex flavor.

"My favorite thing about this recipe is how festive and full of fall flavors these pumpkin seeds are," said Hahn. Maple syrup is an iconic fall flavor and one that isn't only relegated to heaping on stacks of pancakes. With notes of toasty caramel, genuine maple syrup contributes more than just sweetness to this recipe. It also adds some depth, which is sure to make these roasted pumpkin seeds a hit in your household. (If you're not sure whether your maple syrup is the real deal, check the label, as true varieties will only contain maple sap.)