Give Your Pumpkin Seeds An Extra Fall Boost With 2 Festive Ingredients
Carving pumpkins on Halloween is a fun activity for kids and adults alike, but it also comes with a tasty bonus — roasted pumpkin seeds. Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn includes two fall-themed ingredients to elevate the snack even further. In Hahn's roasted pumpkin seeds recipe, maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice impart sweetness and a bit of palate-pleasing warmth for a more complex flavor.
"My favorite thing about this recipe is how festive and full of fall flavors these pumpkin seeds are," said Hahn. Maple syrup is an iconic fall flavor and one that isn't only relegated to heaping on stacks of pancakes. With notes of toasty caramel, genuine maple syrup contributes more than just sweetness to this recipe. It also adds some depth, which is sure to make these roasted pumpkin seeds a hit in your household. (If you're not sure whether your maple syrup is the real deal, check the label, as true varieties will only contain maple sap.)
A spice blend that defines fall
There are lots of sweet and savory recipes perfect for fall, but Miriam Hahn's roasted pumpkin seeds are the ideal combination of sweet and salty. "The secret ingredient here is the pumpkin pie spice," Hahn explained, describing the ingredient as "a mix of fall spices." Pumpkin pie spice often consists of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice, which is derived from dried berries that look similar to peppercorns.
Some pumpkin pie spice blends also contain cloves and cardamom, which may change the flavor profile slightly. Cloves impart sweetness and warmth, but they also feature bitter notes that can help balance flavors. As for cardamom, pine and citrus are evident along with a peppery bite.
No matter what spice blend you use, these roasted pumpkin seeds make the perfect autumn snack. They also make neat gifts, as Hahn loves to portion hers into gift bags and give them to friends and family.