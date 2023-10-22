23 Sweet And Savory Recipes To Make This Fall

Whether you're planning a Friendsgiving party or craving a change of flavor to match the changing seasons, fall is the perfect time for experimenting in the kitchen. The cooler months of the year are not just about pumpkin pies and roast turkeys, but about a delicate balance of wide-ranging flavors that make each meal a novel experience and a celebration of what the season has to offer. Among the many fall staples that grace dinner tables throughout this time of year are dishes that combine sweet and savory flavors. Sweet potatoes, for example, are often served for dinner alongside meat and gravy, despite being chock-full of natural sugars. And speaking of meat, why not add some maple syrup or applesauce to a savory cut of pork or chicken?

Main courses overflowing with warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, along with desserts made from root vegetables. These are never out of place on a fall table, but it can be hard to know how to strike the right balance of flavors. You don't want to serve an entrée that tastes like dessert, and you certainly don't want to serve a dessert that tastes as if it belongs next to potato salad and green beans. With this challenge in mind, we've curated a list of outstanding sweet and savory recipes that strike the perfect balance. Whether you're a seasoned chef or an occasional home cook, these recipes will bring a touch of autumn magic to your table.