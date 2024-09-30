Add Spooky Edible Eyeballs To Your Halloween Drinks For A Real Scare

A chill breeze and sightings of Halloween decorations at the store can be all it takes to get into a spooky mood. There's no time like the present to host that scary party you've always dreamed of, and there's nothing more witchy than this bloodshot beetroot Halloween cocktail recipe created by Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This cocktail is a deep red — and even more intriguing with edible eyeballs on top. It may look bloody and grotesque, but this cocktail will be the afterlife of the party.

Brookes' eyeball cocktail toppers are made from lychees, cherries, and raisins — nothing scary about fruit! Lychee is not an everyday purchase for many, but you can find it either peeled and pitted in a can, or fresh and whole in the produce section. Regardless, you'll need that fruit to be peeled and pitted before stuffing a pitted cherry inside it and then, a raisin inside the cherry. Just like that, you have the pupil, an eerie red iris, and the white of the eye.