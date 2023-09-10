How To Bring Halloween Spirit Into Your Mimosas

Halloween is the time of the year when everyone begins to get into the spooky spirit, whether that means prepping for costume parties, hosting scary movie nights, or just thinking of new ways to get creative with otherwise average foods and drinks. Whether you're making a Halloween punch or cocktail, one of the easiest ways to do this is with an infusion of Halloween colors.

In that spirit, your average brunch mimosa can become a Halloween one with just a few fun and easy additions. For one variation, add a little edible glitter at the bottom of your glass and then some black vodka on top. For a little extra fun, place cotton candy fluff around the rim so it looks as if it's floating above the drink. If black vodka isn't available, simply make your own by mixing just a touch of black food coloring into the liquor.

Instead of black vodka, pour some blue curaçao to your glass, which will turn the drink green once the orange juice and Champagne are added. Before pouring, you might also dip the rim of the Champagne flute in a little icing and coat the rim with edible Halloween shapes or sugar sprinkles.