Bacon Adds A Savory Twist To Your Classic Cheesecake
Beloved for its creamy, tangy-sweet profile, cheesecake is a timeless dessert. Its versatility makes it an endless canvas for creativity, as it can be customized to suit different tastes. From the crust to the filling, there's no shortage of ways to elevate a classic New York cheesecake recipe. From swirling in chocolate sauce to blending in a handful of fresh berries to drizzling caramel on top, the possibilities are endless. However, for those who enjoy pushing the boundaries of flavor, savory elements can introduce a whole new dimension. One surprisingly delightful addition? Bacon!
There are plenty of desserts that can be made better with bacon, including cupcakes, brownies, fudge, and donuts. While bacon might seem like an unexpected choice for cheesecake, its unique qualities of crispiness and smokiness pair remarkably well with the dessert's sweet and tart flavors. When crumbled and mixed into the filling or crust or sprinkled on top, bacon introduces crunchy, umami notes that contrast beautifully with the smooth, zesty cheesecake filling.
How to infuse your cheesecake with bacon
For starters, finely chopped bacon can be folded directly into the cheesecake filling for a sugary, salty combination that weaves through the velvety layers. For a more subtle approach, you can incorporate bacon into the crust itself. Whether you opt for a traditional graham cracker crust or experiment with crust alternatives you haven't thought of — like crushed pretzels, Oreos, or vanilla wafers — tossing bacon bits into your crumb mixture can instantly transform the base of your cheesecake. The bacon fat melds with the butter, while the piquant chunks of cured meat balance the sweet crumb.
Bacon can also be used as a topping to give the cheesecake a unique presentation. Once the cheesecake has cooled, sprinkle on some bacon crumbles for a crunchy garnish. Still not enough? You can further enhance the flavor and texture of bacon cheesecake with a variety of ingredients such as maple syrup, salted caramel, peanut butter, banana slices, walnuts, pecans, or tart apples.