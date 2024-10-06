Bacon Adds A Savory Twist To Your Classic Cheesecake

Beloved for its creamy, tangy-sweet profile, cheesecake is a timeless dessert. Its versatility makes it an endless canvas for creativity, as it can be customized to suit different tastes. From the crust to the filling, there's no shortage of ways to elevate a classic New York cheesecake recipe. From swirling in chocolate sauce to blending in a handful of fresh berries to drizzling caramel on top, the possibilities are endless. However, for those who enjoy pushing the boundaries of flavor, savory elements can introduce a whole new dimension. One surprisingly delightful addition? Bacon!

There are plenty of desserts that can be made better with bacon, including cupcakes, brownies, fudge, and donuts. While bacon might seem like an unexpected choice for cheesecake, its unique qualities of crispiness and smokiness pair remarkably well with the dessert's sweet and tart flavors. When crumbled and mixed into the filling or crust or sprinkled on top, bacon introduces crunchy, umami notes that contrast beautifully with the smooth, zesty cheesecake filling.