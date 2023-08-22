Cheesecake Crust Alternatives You Haven't Thought Of

Classic American cheesecake recipes — whether they call for you to bake the cheesecake, just throw it into the fridge to set, top it with strawberries or cherries or chocolate or whatever — pretty much always call for one thing in particular: a graham cracker crust. (And before you say that real cheesecake doesn't come with a crust, consider that, for most home cooks, it does; many home cooks want to make something slightly simpler than a Basque cheesecake. Besides, who are we to argue about authenticity when the results are still delicious?)

The graham cracker crust is tasty, versatile, and easy. That said, you might not always have graham crackers on hand or enough graham crackers to make a full crust. The good news? There are lots of ingredients that you can use to make a cheesecake crust that don't involve graham crackers. In fact, you might find that some cheesecake crust alternatives are even more delicious than the classic graham cracker crust, while being just as easy to make. Here are some cheesecake crust alternatives to consider.