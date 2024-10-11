The New Orleans Cocktail Named After Helen Mirren Sure Is Spicy

Dame Helen Mirren is best known for being an amazing actress (as well as a timeless beauty), but the British celebrity can add another honor to her lengthy list of achievements. You know you've truly made it in life when you have a drink named after you, and that's precisely what happened to Mirren according to a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The legendary celebrity revealed that a New Orleans-based bar called Pal's Lounge created the "Helen F***ing Mirren" cocktail, and according to the bartender who developed the drink, the name came from the fact that Mirren was "the spiciest British person we could think of."

In the past, Clarkson has spilled the tea on which celebrities make the best food, Jennifer Garner being among the selections, but Mirren's namesake cocktail features a different type of tea, namely Earl Grey (fittingly enough, Earl Grey was one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite teas). The drink also includes vodka, Darjeeling liqueur, honey, lemon, and habanero, which is where the spiciness comes from (apart from the name, of course). After sampling the cocktail, Clarkson declared "That's good!" For her part, Mirren described her eponymous cocktail as "positively lethal" when she had it the first time and "delicious" when sipping it again on Clarkson's show.