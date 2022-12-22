Kelly Clarkson Spilled The Tea On Which Celebrities Make The Best Food

Kelly Clarkson recently walked viewers through a smorgasbord of celebrity dishes, ranking the top three that she would have on her dinner table (per YouTube). Clarkson had trouble picking just three, and ended up landing on three plus a drink.

Clarkson's pick for the celeb food she'd most likely serve on her own table was by actress — and budding food personality — Blake Lively: a brie and sausage puff pastry. The bite is made by splitting a mini brie wheel in half and then filling it with glazed shallots, a compote of fig and raspberry, and some chopped, sautéed sausage. It's then wrapped in a puff pastry shell and baked for a decadent appetizer (per Vogue).

The "Since You Been Gone" singer picked actress Jennifer Garner's sweet potato and marshmallow pudding as her second choice for the holiday table, saying, "I feel like Jennifer Garner can make some food, y'all" (via YouTube). The dish is close to Clarkson's heart, as her sister makes something similar at the holidays. For dessert, Clarkson teed up a recipe from Zoey Deschanel's mom for pecan pie. What differentiates Deschanel's pie is that it's stacked with pecans all the way through, as opposed to the more common thick layer of filling and layer of pecans on top (per Rachel Ray Show).

And to wash it all down, Clarkson would serve it all with Oprah's pomegranate martini. All we can say is, please invite us to this dinner.