The Chef-Approved Ingredient That Thickens Runny Takeout Sauces

Fast food sauces run the gamut from sweet to spicy and virtually every flavor in between. Just consider the selection of underrated fast-food sauces that are too tempting to pass up, including Arby's iconic Horsey Sauce and Spicy Buffalo Sauce from McDonald's. Even when the flavors are just right, the consistency of these sauces may err on the thin side, which can detract from your takeout feast. That's why Mashed consulted with chef Michael Vignola, who currently serves as corporate executive chef at New York's Catch, Catch Steak, and The Corner Store, which are all part of the Catch Hospitality Group.

Vignola was kind enough to give us some exclusive answers on the best ingredients to ramp up the sauce. "Cornstarch will slightly thicken the sauce," Vignola explains, making for a heftier and more satisfying consistency. Despite its impact on thickness, cornstarch won't affect the flavor of takeout sauces, which is key when you're enjoying something like Chick-fil-A's superior signature sauce, which features a delicate balance of sweetness, smokiness, and tanginess.