The Chef-Approved Ingredient That Thickens Runny Takeout Sauces
Fast food sauces run the gamut from sweet to spicy and virtually every flavor in between. Just consider the selection of underrated fast-food sauces that are too tempting to pass up, including Arby's iconic Horsey Sauce and Spicy Buffalo Sauce from McDonald's. Even when the flavors are just right, the consistency of these sauces may err on the thin side, which can detract from your takeout feast. That's why Mashed consulted with chef Michael Vignola, who currently serves as corporate executive chef at New York's Catch, Catch Steak, and The Corner Store, which are all part of the Catch Hospitality Group.
Vignola was kind enough to give us some exclusive answers on the best ingredients to ramp up the sauce. "Cornstarch will slightly thicken the sauce," Vignola explains, making for a heftier and more satisfying consistency. Despite its impact on thickness, cornstarch won't affect the flavor of takeout sauces, which is key when you're enjoying something like Chick-fil-A's superior signature sauce, which features a delicate balance of sweetness, smokiness, and tanginess.
How to incorporate cornstarch into thin sauces
When it comes to cornstarch and its uses, its role as a thickening agent for sauces is appreciated by amateur and professional chefs alike. The ingredient can also have an impact on the appearance of sauces, as chef Michael Vignola explains that cornstarch will "also give it sheen." While cornstarch can work wonders, enhancing both consistency and visual appeal, you can't simply add it to takeout sauce and call it a day.
Instead, you must combine the ingredient with water just before you plan on adding it to the sauce, as it will eventually separate if allowed to sit for too long. Vigorous mixing is a must to help each element fully incorporate. As for how much cornstarch to use, some recipes call for a tablespoon of cornstarch plus a tablespoon of water per cup of liquid in need of thickening. Because you probably won't have a full cup of takeout sauce, you'll have to adjust the quantity of cornstarch and water to best suit your needs. With Vignola's expert guidance, you'll never have to suffer through a puny takeout sauce again.