In A World Of Signature Fast Food Sauces, Chick-Fil-A Steals The Spotlight

Often, a great sauce can completely transform the taste of a meal. If a fast food franchise is serving chicken, it's practically a requirement to have a wide selection of dipping sauces. In Mashed's article ranking fast food signature sauces, Chick-fil-A's name-brand sauce came out on top. It was also listed as the best dipping sauce at Chick-fil-A, surpassing barbecue sauce, Polynesian sauce, and honey mustard.

Per the brand's website, the description of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce sounds like a mustard-forward sauce with a hint of smoky flavor. Its smokiness comes from barbecue sauce, which offers a hickory note alongside tomato paste and numerous spices. One chicken lover enjoys the sauce so much that they dubbed it "too good to be true" on Reddit – a statement with which numerous commenters agree. "[It's] arguably the best sauce in fast food," wrote one user. "It's incredible," another remarked.

According to our report, Chick-fil-A sauce beat out Raising Cane's, Whataburger, McDonald's, Wendy's, Zaxby's, and Burger King, among others, for the top spot. Interestingly, this highly-popular sauce's inception was a happy accident.