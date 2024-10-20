The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert Features Speculoos Cookies

Trader Joe's uses fresh Midwest cream for the ice cream base and the warm spices and caramelized sugar of the speculoos cookie pieces and cookie butter are a perfect complement to creamy, frozen ice cream. While we could easily consume a whole pint of this ice cream before realizing it, we aren't the only ones obsessed with this frozen treat.

One Reddit post in the r/Trader Joe's forum is actually titled, "Cookie butter ice cream made me believe there is a God." Commenters in the thread rave about how good the ice cream is and have some ideas for unique ways to enjoy it. One comment suggests breaking up butter waffle cookies on top. Another says to add mint dark chocolate chips. If you just can't get enough of the spiced cookie flavor, Trader Joe's carries its own version of speculoos cookies that you could serve alongside a bowl of this ice cream. It would also make an excellent filling for homemade ice cream sandwiches.

Trader Joe's has some pretty solid suggestions as well, such as scooping it onto a warm brownie or toasted waffle. But one that blew our minds was a cookie butter pie — just let the ice cream melt a bit so that it's soft enough to spread into a pie crust. However you decide to eat it, this cookie butter ice cream may just become your new favorite dessert.