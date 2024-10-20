The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert Features Speculoos Cookies
When it comes to frozen desserts you should and shouldn't buy, we can definitely vouch for Trader Joe's speculoos cookie butter ice cream, which took the top spot in our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen desserts. It landed in our top spot thanks to its unique flavor, creamy ice cream base, and incorporation of speculoos cookies — a favorite treat in Europe — both in crunchy pieces and swirls of Trader Joe's cookie butter, which is made by grinding the biscuits up.
Our reviewer also particularly appreciated that the use of speculoos cookies in the frozen dessert exemplifies Trader Joe's mission. These brown sugar and cinnamon-spiced speculoos cookies hail from Belgium, where they are a take on Dutch cookies that were originally made with the "speculaas" spice blend. It makes sense that Trader Joe's best frozen dessert features a European cookie since Joe Coulombe originally founded the store to appeal to shoppers with worldly tastes. Although speculoos have been around since the 17th century, they didn't show up in the American market until the 1990s. Lotus Bakeries, founded in 1932, was responsible for introducing speculoos to the international market, where the cookies are known as Biscoff in the U.S.
Ways to enjoy Trader Joe's cookie butter ice cream
Trader Joe's uses fresh Midwest cream for the ice cream base and the warm spices and caramelized sugar of the speculoos cookie pieces and cookie butter are a perfect complement to creamy, frozen ice cream. While we could easily consume a whole pint of this ice cream before realizing it, we aren't the only ones obsessed with this frozen treat.
One Reddit post in the r/Trader Joe's forum is actually titled, "Cookie butter ice cream made me believe there is a God." Commenters in the thread rave about how good the ice cream is and have some ideas for unique ways to enjoy it. One comment suggests breaking up butter waffle cookies on top. Another says to add mint dark chocolate chips. If you just can't get enough of the spiced cookie flavor, Trader Joe's carries its own version of speculoos cookies that you could serve alongside a bowl of this ice cream. It would also make an excellent filling for homemade ice cream sandwiches.
Trader Joe's has some pretty solid suggestions as well, such as scooping it onto a warm brownie or toasted waffle. But one that blew our minds was a cookie butter pie — just let the ice cream melt a bit so that it's soft enough to spread into a pie crust. However you decide to eat it, this cookie butter ice cream may just become your new favorite dessert.