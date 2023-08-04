Trader Joe's Frozen Desserts Ranked Worst To Best

We have come to expect great things from Trader Joe's. It is often thought of as the place to get high-quality, low-price items. When it comes to its lemon bars, though, we are left underwhelmed.

These bars need to be defrosted before eating. This means letting them sit out on the counter for one hour, or in the refrigerator for four hours, or defrosting them in the microwave for 30-second intervals. That last method provides uneven heating, so we do not recommend it if you decide to buy a pack.

Each lemon bar consists of a pastry bottom, a thick layer of lemon curd, and then it's topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. The end result should be sweet and tangy with a creamy center and a delectable crust. Now, while these aren't terrible, they also aren't fantastic.

First of all, while 12 bars come in a pack, the bars are tiny. They are smaller than a typical lemon bar. The crust on the bottom is flavorless and really only serves as a vessel for the lemon curd. The lemon curd is thick and gloopy, though it does offer a nice balance of sweet and tart.