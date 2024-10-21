Does Costco Sell Individual Gallons Of Milk?

A Costco membership comes with plenty of benefits, including lower prices when buying groceries in bulk. However, shoppers sometimes wish they could find individually packaged versions of items they won't use as quickly. For some lucky Costco members, that might be possible — at least for milk. As one such customer shared on Reddit, they were able to find single gallons of milk, priced at $3.89, for sale at their local Costco. Based on the comments, this development isn't necessarily new, but it may be limited.

One commenter states, "Every Costco in MN and WI that I've been to has had gallons of milk," while another person writes, "They've always sold 1 gallon milk at my Costco." Many other commenters have had the opposite experience, with one claiming, "I've never seen this at any of the Costco's [sic] near me." It appears that the availability of individual milk gallons can vary by Costco location.

Whether you pick up individual gallons or buy in bulk, purchasing milk from Costco makes a lot of sense because it often has a longer shelf life due to the efficient way milk is shipped to the store and subsequently stored — as well as the high volume of sales that results in steady product turnover. Still, if you find that you can't make it through a bulk purchase of milk from Costco before it goes bad, even with the longer shelf-life, you may be in the market for individual gallons.