Benefits Of Shopping At Costco You Should Know Before Buying A Membership

You're considering joining up with the most iconic warehouse retailer around, but before you brush your hair and plaster on a smile for that Costco membership card photo, perhaps you want to know what you'll get for your money. Costco isn't just about giant packets of toilet paper and fantastic deals — although those are great — you might actually get more from your membership than you bargained for. In fact, there are perks that even some members don't know about.

From discounts on gas and travel to an effortless return process and a killer food court, there's a lot to love. Naturally, there are pros and cons to Costco memberships. Yes, you might sometimes have to brave long queues and it might be a bit of a drive to your nearest store. Not to mention the mammoth size might feel like you've been roaming the aisles for days. But, we think the good more than makes up for the bad. Here are 15 benefits of shopping at Costco you should know before buying a membership.