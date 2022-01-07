The Pioneer Woman Posted A Fun Karaoke Throwback For Her Birthday

Fans of Ree Drummond a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman are likely accustomed to seeing the self-taught chef whipping up all kinds of hearty fare in her kitchen on her Oklahoma ranch, as documented on her popular Food Network show. In the decade that "The Pioneer Woman" has been on the air, the episodes have featured countless friends and family members, all sampling Drummond's home-cooked ranch cuisine. However, in a recent Instagram post, she demonstrated that her kitchen isn't the only place she shines — it seems that Drummond isn't afraid to take to the stage and show off her vocal stylings as well.

Drummond celebrated her 53rd birthday on January 6. To mark the occasion, she shared a throwback moment from when she did karaoke with her daughters Alex and Paige, who have appeared on the show many times, as well as in the pages of her numerous cookbooks. The blond duo towered over their red-headed mother, flanking her on either side. All three women had microphones in their hands, but Drummond's daughters were both blurs of motion in the still photo, while Drummond struck a pose in the middle of it all and appeared to be in the midst of belting out a verse. A variety of metallic and black balloons floated near the ceiling, and white lights illuminated the windows in the background, suggesting the snap was taken at some kind of event.