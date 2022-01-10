Inside Sidney Poitier's 'Dinner Of A Lifetime'

Food connects people in a way that not many things can. Sitting down at a table and sharing a meal with friends — or even strangers — can create a unique space for laughter, tears, confessions, triumphs, and good old-fashioned storytelling. And if Oprah Winfrey is hosting the dinner, you can count on second servings of all of the above.

Such was the case in 2007, when the benevolent goddess Winfrey bestowed upon fans of the late Sydney Poitier the "Dinner of a Lifetime" on her show (via Oprah). In fact, Poitier was the guest of honor for the event, so ostensibly, the extravagant, emotional, planned-to-perfection dinner was for him. But by all accounts, it would be hard to tell who walked away from the evening with more: the legendary actor himself, or the people who were able to express directly to Poitier what an impact he has had on their own lives.

Poitier's book "The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography" had just come out at the top of Oprah's Book Club list, and guests of the evening were all readers chosen from around the country. Such a special dinner called for a setting and a menu that reflected the heart of the intention ... And Wolfgang Puck and his team at Spago, designer Ellen Welden, and party planner Colin Cowie were up to the challenge.