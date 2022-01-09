Wolfgang Puck's Instagram Tribute To Sidney Poitier Is So Moving

Wolfgang Puck paid tribute to his dear friend, Sir Sidney Poitier, who died in his California home on January 6th at age 94 (via New York Times). Posting a throwback image of himself, the renowned actor, and his wife Gelila, the celebrity chef shared, "A big hole in the world today as we say goodbye to one of the greatest men who ever lived, Sir Sidney Poitier, and the godfather of our two boys Oliver and Alexander. I met Sidney fifty years ago while I was living in France, where he was honeymooning with Joanna Poitier" (via Instagram).

This lasting friendship was evident. When Oprah threw a 2006 "dinner of a lifetime" to honor Poitier, it was at Puck's restaurant Spago (via Oprah.com). Said Puck at the time, "I have known Sidney Poitier for many years. He is a good friend of mine. He is even the godfather of my son, Oliver. We cook for him three times a week at the restaurant, many times at his home, too. We know really what he loves."

Poitier's love of Spago has been well-documented. New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow recently recounted his experience with Poitier at the restaurant, which occurred back in 2014. In Blow's account, the famed actor not only knew the server but had a favorite dessert that the restaurant went to extra effort to provide. His charm reportedly illuminated the room, attracting the eyes of those around him, and the food must have been delicious for Puck's friend.