Fans Are Loving Sunny Anderson's Reaction To Katie Lee's Cheesecake

Get a bunch of Food Network stars in one room, add a cheesecake, and you're bound to find a good time. That's exactly what happened when Sunny Anderson recently dove into a slice of Katie Lee's chocolate cheesecake — made with cottage cheese, light cream cheese, and featuring a strawberry topping — on the set of "The Kitchen," and captured the experience for Instagram.

"I've NEVER had a cheesecake made with cottage cheese," Anderson captioned the post, despite stating in the accompanying video that she loves the dairy product. She calls it an "extra taste moment," as she was unable to grab a bite when filming a segment. "I figure why not?" Anderson says in the video, scooping up a forkful of the treat. "I gotta get it for free ... Let me just see what's up." As she takes a bite, she looks up toward the camera with a pleased sparkle in her eye, and calls across the set for Lee. "Katie, it's delicious. It's smooth, it's chocolatey," Anderson says. Then Lee herself, as well as "The Kitchen" cohost Alex Guarnaschelli, join Anderson on screen to discuss it some more.