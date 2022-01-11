Oreo's Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Cake Batter Lovers
According to a new press release shared with Mashed, Oreo Cookies is getting ready to celebrate its 110th birthday — wow! It's hard to wrap one's head around just how long ago that was: 1912 was the same year that the Titanic sank, that New Mexico and Arizona became states, and that Julia Child was born (via World History Project)! A lot has changed in 110 years, including Oreos. In addition to the original cream-filled cookies, Oreo's website lists over a dozen other flavors, like Toffee Crunch, Peanut Butter, and Carrot Cake. You can even customize Oreo cookies with your choice of color, dip, and sprinkles, and personalize them with a photo.
The company wants Oreo fans to celebrate its birthday in a big way. There'll be a new batch of television ads inviting fans to "never stop wishing," and speaking of wishes, Oreo fans can enter a birthday sweepstakes to get their own wishes granted. The Oreo 110th birthday website lists prizes like a chance to shoot hoops with AT&T Slam Dunk Champion Dwight Howard, a dream vacation, or a lifetime supply of Oreos! The celebration begins this month with a soon-to-be-released, limited edition flavor: The Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie.
Here's what's so special about this Oreo birthday cookie
Oreo posted about its upcoming Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor on its Instagram page, and while the post drew several delighted comments from followers, a few were confused. "LOL so birthday cake repackaged?" wrote follower @aka_linskey, referring to the preexisting variety of Oreo with a birthday cake-flavored creme center and rainbow sprinkles (via Oreo). However, Oreo was quick to respond that this new flavor is different.
In a press release shared with Mashed, Oreo says that for one thing, this limited edition 110th birthday flavor has rainbow sprinkles both inside and on the outside of the cookie, making it a party through and through. And instead of just one filling, there are two: The classic white creme filling (filled with sprinkles) as well as a layer of chocolate cake-flavored creme. It sounds like a delicious mash-up of their birthday cake and chocolate creme flavors, as well as a new way to "Double Stuf" the sandwich cookies!
Along with these special cookies and big sweepstakes giveaways — like a chance to bake with pastry chef Dominique Ansel, inventor of the Cronut — Oreo shares on its 110th birthday website that fans can win instant prizes, too, like baseball hats, tumblers, or discounts on custom-designed cookies. Needless to say, we can't wait for the celebration to begin! Look for Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos to land in stores starting January 31.