Oreo's Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Cake Batter Lovers

Oreo posted about its upcoming Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor on its Instagram page, and while the post drew several delighted comments from followers, a few were confused. "LOL so birthday cake repackaged?" wrote follower @aka_linskey, referring to the preexisting variety of Oreo with a birthday cake-flavored creme center and rainbow sprinkles (via Oreo). However, Oreo was quick to respond that this new flavor is different.

In a press release shared with Mashed, Oreo says that for one thing, this limited edition 110th birthday flavor has rainbow sprinkles both inside and on the outside of the cookie, making it a party through and through. And instead of just one filling, there are two: The classic white creme filling (filled with sprinkles) as well as a layer of chocolate cake-flavored creme. It sounds like a delicious mash-up of their birthday cake and chocolate creme flavors, as well as a new way to "Double Stuf" the sandwich cookies!

Along with these special cookies and big sweepstakes giveaways — like a chance to bake with pastry chef Dominique Ansel, inventor of the Cronut — Oreo shares on its 110th birthday website that fans can win instant prizes, too, like baseball hats, tumblers, or discounts on custom-designed cookies. Needless to say, we can't wait for the celebration to begin! Look for Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos to land in stores starting January 31.