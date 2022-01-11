Popeyes Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Chicken Box

While Popeyes sometimes trails behind Chick-fil-A when it comes to which fast food chain has the best chicken sandwich, there's no denying that Popeyes still has delicious chicken to offer. We've made the argument that Popeyes is better than Chick-fil-A before, but today we're focusing on something more specific: Popeyes' box specials. Sometimes, these boxes come and go, but when they're available for purchase, that often spells good news for customers.

Examples of previous boxes include the Butterfly Shrimp Tackle Box and the Popeyes Sampler, which gave customers a taste of nearly everything on the menu in one meal. If chicken is your go-to order at Popeyes, though, then it's time for you to order the chain's newly returned $5 Big Box. The Fast Food Post says that this deal is going to be available at participating Popeyes locations across the country for a limited time only. Here's what's inside.