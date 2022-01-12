Giada De Laurentiis Is Doing Voice-Over Work In The Strangest Of Places

Giada De Laurentiis is a busy woman. Between promoting her book that came out last year, cooking up a storm, and taking care of her daughter Jade, who had COVID during the holidays, the celebrity chef has definitely had her hands full. Luckily, Jade is feeling better, allowing her mom to get back to work on her new Food Network show "Simply Giada," which debuted recently and focuses on healthy eating. Per Variety, De Laurentiis shared a statement articulating her enthusiasm for this new series, saying, "I'm excited to share all of the new projects I've been working on with viewers. Get ready for more adventure, fun...and pasta, of course!"

Of course, we are still living in a COVID world where things are being done in new and creative ways all the time. In fact, per a September 2021 Gallup Poll, 45% of employees reported that they were still working remotely, and the survey suggests that workers hope that this trend continues. While we aren't sure De Laurentiis is a fan of working from home, per her Instagram story, she is definitely rolling with it and doing her voice-over work in a seemingly strange place.