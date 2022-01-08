Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her Daughter Jade Had COVID-19

If we've learned anything over the past two years, since the global pandemic formally known as COVID-19 began to sweep across the world, it's that illness doesn't care if you're a celebrity. Or a celebrity's kid. And in the latest personal news from chef Giada De Laurentiis – who told the "Today" show that her daughter, Jade, was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently — we learned that the virus doesn't care about kids at Christmastime, either.

In an appearance to promote both her new cookbook, "Eat Better, Feel Better," and a new show she will be premiering on Food Network called "Simply Giada," the chef was popping in to "Today" to cook a healthy dish or two, when an anchor kindly inquired about De Laurentiis' health. "Always good to see you, Giada! Really quickly though, how are you and Jade doing?" the host asked, referencing a photo De Laurentiis posted to her stories on Instagram over the holidays showing the mother and daughter — fully-masked and social-distancing on their couch — as they awaited test results for COVID-19. "All is okay now," De Laurentiis said with a sigh. "Jade had COVID, and I was trying to avoid COVID." Lest her fans fret, De Laurentiis followed the news with a fist pump in the air and a characteristically positive attitude: "We're all better now!"