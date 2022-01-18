Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Heart-Shaped Lava Cakes

Shoppers go to Aldi for its low prices and notoriously quick checkout times, but it may just be the grocery chain's seasonal and holiday-themed products that keep customers coming back. Each year, the German grocery store delights its customers with a variety of yummy treats for Easter, Halloween, and even Oktoberfest. But the winter holidays seem to be when Aldi goes all-out with festive goodies, decor, and even advent calendars that, year after year, customers can't seem to get enough of.

With Valentine's Day coming up, you may be curious about what the chain will have to offer. Some Aldi lovers are already finding Valentine's-themed products in the store, like these unique chocolate mood bars. There is another scrumptious dessert, however, that is sure to make your mouth water — heart-shaped lava cakes.

The packaged treats were recently spotted in-store by some Aldi-loving Instagrammers, and the posts about the seasonal dessert have shoppers excited.