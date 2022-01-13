Aldi Shoppers Are Psyched To Try These Unique Chocolate Mood Bars

Astor Chocolate tapped into something special when they released their signature Moodibars. According to the company's website, the packaging on these chocolate bars reflects a wide range of emotions that fall anywhere between excited and grumpy. For a time, anyone who wanted to show off their mood in a colorful way could find a bar of corresponding chocolate that fit their emotion. It looks like Aldi wants you to do the same with their new product.

Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds discovered a similar line of chocolate at their local Aldi. The chocolate bars each express a different Valentine's day mood with a face on the packaging. They couldn't help but post a picture of a Silly bar, which is filled with milk chocolate and almond bits, and a Flirty bar, which features strawberry champagne-flavored dark chocolate and popping candy. They captioned the image, "Choceur Mood Bars for Valentines Day! Swipe the photos to see the flavors. All four of these came home with me and I will give them to my family on February 14th," and followers seemed to love the treats.