Costco Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Heart-Shaped Ravioli

Costco fans, here's a bit of love advice. If you are already starting to think about the Valentine's Day meal you plan to make for you loved one(s), then you might be excited to learn that the chain's Nuovo Four Cheese Ravioli, which happens to be both heart-shaped and made with red and yellow pasta dough, is back! According to the @CostcoHotFinds Instagram account, these cute pasta shapes have been spotted lining the refrigerator aisles, so it might be time to stock up for the big day on February 14. The Instagram poster captioned their video, "We ate a plate tonight and we'll make them again on Valentine's Day! A little salad and garlic/cheese bread would go great with it!" Sounds like a meal that could capture anyone's heart!

According to Pop Sugar, these heart-shaped raviolis first made their debut at the warehouse giant in 2019, and because they were such a hit back then, they've brought them back every year since. On the packaging, the pasta is described as being filled with an Italian blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses. And from the video, it looks like it is priced at around $9.99 for two containers, offering 2.5 pounds of pasta, which of course can vary depending on where you live, but it seems like a great deal. If you are still wondering if this could be the right dish to let your Valentine know how much you love them, just check out the comments — Costco lovers are freaking out over these raviolis!