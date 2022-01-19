Costco Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Heart-Shaped Ravioli
Costco fans, here's a bit of love advice. If you are already starting to think about the Valentine's Day meal you plan to make for you loved one(s), then you might be excited to learn that the chain's Nuovo Four Cheese Ravioli, which happens to be both heart-shaped and made with red and yellow pasta dough, is back! According to the @CostcoHotFinds Instagram account, these cute pasta shapes have been spotted lining the refrigerator aisles, so it might be time to stock up for the big day on February 14. The Instagram poster captioned their video, "We ate a plate tonight and we'll make them again on Valentine's Day! A little salad and garlic/cheese bread would go great with it!" Sounds like a meal that could capture anyone's heart!
According to Pop Sugar, these heart-shaped raviolis first made their debut at the warehouse giant in 2019, and because they were such a hit back then, they've brought them back every year since. On the packaging, the pasta is described as being filled with an Italian blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses. And from the video, it looks like it is priced at around $9.99 for two containers, offering 2.5 pounds of pasta, which of course can vary depending on where you live, but it seems like a great deal. If you are still wondering if this could be the right dish to let your Valentine know how much you love them, just check out the comments — Costco lovers are freaking out over these raviolis!
Try the sauce recommended on the back of the package
The Instagram video declaring that Costco's heart-shaped raviolis are back has received more than 5,800 likes as of publication and declares this meal to be the "cutest pasta on the planet!" Clearly, their followers concur. As one person wrote, "So cute for Valentine's Day." And another gushed, "I got mine today!!!!! Love their festive ravioli." Though one shopper said, "If anyone in San Diego sees these let me know. I want these for my kids." That could mean these are a hot buy and flying off shelves so you might want to grab a pack now and freeze them for the holiday.
And, if you're wondering what sauce to pair with this delicious pasta, Delish notes that you can try to "create your own special sauce" with Nuovo's recipe that's listed on the back of the packaging. Or just do a copycat version using avocado oil, butter, and garlic, and top it all off with Parmesan cheese. Seriously, what could be more romantic? Maybe a diamond from Harry Winston or perhaps that Tesla you want, but this pasta might be the next best (affordable) thing to celebrate your Valentine! And, be on the lookout in March as well as Nuovo also does a shamrock-shaped ravioli for St. Patrick's Day.