Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loving Its Festive Jelly Bean Hearts

Valentine's Day season is kicking off, and the loved-up finds from Aldi, Costco, and every store in between make us want to fill our carts with all the red, white, and pink heart shaped items available. After all, they say the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and that may be the reason so many Trader Joe's shoppers are crushing on the store's festive jelly bean hearts.

Trader Joe's List posted a photo of these gummy heart-shaped candies on Instagram and captioned it with: "THEY'RE BACK. JELLY BEAN HEARTS. ... I'm personally a chocolate lover but for those that enjoy candies and gummies, these are for you! They do contain wheat so if you have a gluten allergy/sensitivity stay away from these." They also shared a photo of the nutritional content of these candies, which contain 3.5 servings per package. We think that is the perfect amount to share with someone you love, someone you really like, or even just someone you share a cubicle with, because why not?