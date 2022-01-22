Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Disagreeing With This Reddit Pickle Complaint

You don't need to be a frequent flyer through the drive-thru to know that chicken sandwiches have been having a moment. The poultry product has been in the spotlight ever since Popeyes debuted its take on the handheld in 2019 (via Restaurant Business). And now, it's practically impossible to find a menu that doesn't feature the crispy sammie on it – though it is still the Original Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A that is widely considered to be the crown jewel of the bunch.

According to Eat This, Not That! the brainchild of S. Truett Cathy consisting of breaded chicken and pickles in between two buttery toasted buns was found to have an average customer satisfaction score of 4.39 out of 5 last year, earning it the prestigious title of the best fast-food chicken sandwich of 2021. Yet the acclaimed sando was still the recipient of a complaint from a customer on Reddit who took to the social media platform earlier this week to air a specific grievance about the eatery's star item.

"Why does every sandwich I get from every location, made by every employee consistently have two pickles mating either on the outer edge or in the dead center of my sandwich, surrounded by pickle-less spicy wasteland?" Reddit user u/Ecstatic_Ad7362 wrote in a recent thread on the Chick-fil-A subreddit. The Redditor also requested that employees "put some space between the d**n things." However, several respondents claimed that the user could take action to fix this "problem" themselves.