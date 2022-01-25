Matthew Merril Shares His Feelings About Getting Roasted By Gordon Ramsay On TikTok - Exclusive

"I have to say, I think he was a little meaner to me than he was to most of the other chefs!" said the frequent contestant on children's cooking competition shows, including "Chopped Junior." " So that was a little disheartening." Although Merril didn't enjoy the vitriol, he insists he is grateful that Ramsay called him out, not because the critique taught him about cooking, but because it grew his own base of followers significantly. "That was a roller coaster of emotions. I was not expecting nearly half as much of the growth that video had. It just exploded. It wasn't even doing that well at first! It had probably like 10,000, 20,000 views," Merril said.

All of that changed within a few hours. "And then I think I had to go to school for something, and I came back and the video was at like 300,000 views. I'm like, 'What is happening?' And then it dawned on me that I think Gordon Ramsay might see this video! Because that was at the very beginning of when he started reacting to all the other chefs. I actually thought it was hilarious when he responded to my video," said Merril, who now has 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

Ultimately, Merril said, "if you're going to be roasted by someone, Gordon Ramsay is the person to get roasted by! The only thing I would say was not the most positive experiences is some of those comments, man, they were a little mean. But hey, I can handle it. It's nothing I'm not used to."

Follow Matthew Merril on TikTok, and be sure to check out his cookbook, "Teen Baking Bootcamp: 60 Essential Recipes to Take You from Amateur to Pro."