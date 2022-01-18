Teen TikTok Recipe Legend Matthew Merril Reveals What It's Really Like To Be A Culinary Prodigy - Exclusive

What got you so interested in food at such a young age?

I think I've always been fascinated by the concept of baking. I think one thing is that nobody in my house is actually a good chef. My parents cannot cook, but the one thing that my mom would always make is Christmas cookies. As a kid growing up in the kitchen, our kitchen would always be full of different platters of every single type of cookie you can imagine. I would always love to play with all the kitchen gadgets. She always tells me this one story of how I turned all of the knobs on the oven to 500 degrees while she was making toffee, and she could not figure out why she was burning all these batches!

So yeah, it's definitely been something that I've grown up around and always been curious about. And so, growing up in the digital age with YouTube and social media, it was just so accessible to see how all these people were making food. And so, I just started with simple recipes like French toast, pancakes, and eventually just started working up. One day I just decided, I said, "Oh, I'm going to try to make French macarons today," and just kept working my way up.

Your mom was OK with you using all of the kitchen equipment when you were so young?

At first, she was shocked. She would walk in the kitchen and she would be like, "Why is my seven year old using the stove by himself?" I would wake up before everybody in the house was up. And so, it would be this thing like, "Oh, you shouldn't be doing that. But also I'm not complaining that you're making cinnamon roll for breakfast."

What inspired you to write "Teen Baking Bootcamp?"

First of all, it is the biggest honor to be able to write a cookbook! I think my main inspiration for wanting to write a book is the guide that I would've had as a 10 year old. Because I was always scouring the internet for recipes that weren't insanely difficult that it was so far out of my reach as a 10 year old mini chef, but also something that wasn't like strawberry banana smoothie and that said in every direction, "Needs parent supervision to put in the microwave." I was just looking for that Goldilocks medium in between all of those. It's just a compilation of a lot of really amazing recipes that I've been using since the beginning, and just to inspire other young readers or adult readers to just step into the kitchen and make some amazing baked goods.

Should parents let young children use the oven and knives? Isn't that dangerous?

I think that the basis, the foundation of kitchen safety definitely is really important. It's probably not the best idea to throw a kid who's never been in the kitchen before onto the stove. I really do think that the kitchen is a lab for learning and with food and flavors and all of that. I think that, I'm not going to say no supervision is always the right answer. I think that for me, definitely that freedom to explore with different mediums was super helpful.