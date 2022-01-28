This Fan-Favorite Taco Bell Drink Is Getting A Boozy Twist

Every iteration of Baja Blast, from its original carbonated form to its frozen twist to all the new flavors, has been received with open arms by fans. Looking for yet another way to keep the massive following excited about the drink, PepsiCo decided they should appeal to their adult audience by making it boozy. The first round of alcohol-infused Baja Blast came in 2015 when Taco Bell opened its first Taco Bell Cantina in Chicago (via The Washington Post). At this more upscale fast-casual concept, patrons have the option to add tequila, vodka, or rum to their favorite beverage to truly elevate the experience. Similar to the original evolution of the soft drink, PepsiCo did not want to limit the reach of boozy Baja Blast just to TB fans, so they planned to make it available in stores — and are finally doing good on that mission this year.

It all happened after the soda giant partnered with Boston Beer Company in the summer of 2021 to produce a line of "HARD MTN DEW," a "sugar-free canned beverage with 5% alcohol by volume" (per CNN). Now that they were able to dip their toes into the pool of spiked seltzer, they are going all in with a boozy Baja Blast, which will also be 5% alcohol by volume with no caffeine or added sugar. This flavor will be released in late February in a limited number of states and it is sure to be a conversation piece at any party.