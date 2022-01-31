Trader Joe's Shoppers Are So Excited To Try Its Root Vegetable Fries

Is there ever a bad time for french fries? Whether you're enjoying them as a solo snack in between meals or as an accompaniment to a wrap, sandwich, or burger, the warm, crispy potato sticks (or curls, wedges, or waffle cuts) always seem to hit the spot, which is probably why they're consistently the top seller at chains like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's (via Eat This, Not That!).

Yes, the world's love affair with french fries is certainly real, and rightfully so — what other food out there tastes just as good plain as it does smothered in cheese or gravy? And while we would never speak ill of the salty side dish, we also recognize that it can be fun to switch things up every once in a while — and also try some healthier options. So, when Trader Joe's fan Instagram account @traderjoeslist alerted followers this past weekend of a new fry option being sold at the beloved grocery store, we couldn't help but be intrigued.

"ROOT VEGETABLE FRIES," the Instagrammer captioned a post on Saturday, January 29, that also included two photos of the frozen product, which consists of roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips that are cut in the traditional french fry style. "Bake or toss in the air fryer for a culinary fry experience!" the Insta post added. You don't have to tell us twice!