It's Now Easier Than Ever To Buy Martha Stewart's Baked Goods

Chef, businesswoman, and television host Martha Stewart is no stranger to successful endeavors. In the past couple of years alone, the entrepreneur has expanded her ever-growing culinary empire by releasing a line of gourmet frozen meals, partnering with meal delivery company Marley Spoon on a series of meal kits, and joining the board of directors at fast casual burger chain BurgerFi.

Now, the queen of entertaining has teamed up with Goldbelly on a line of baked goods. In the past, the specialty food delivery company has partnered with buzzy names to ship specialty items to diners across the country. For instance, Goldbelly joined forces with Ina Garten to sell such goodies as Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars and coffee-infused Outrageous Chocolate Brownies. It also offers Nathan's Famous hot dog and cheesesteak meal kits. The Stewart collaboration will feature a lineup of baked goods that includes fresh cookies and ready-to-bake frozen pastries.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers," Stewart said in a press release (via QSR Magazine). "Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself."