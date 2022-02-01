It's Now Easier Than Ever To Buy Martha Stewart's Baked Goods
Chef, businesswoman, and television host Martha Stewart is no stranger to successful endeavors. In the past couple of years alone, the entrepreneur has expanded her ever-growing culinary empire by releasing a line of gourmet frozen meals, partnering with meal delivery company Marley Spoon on a series of meal kits, and joining the board of directors at fast casual burger chain BurgerFi.
Now, the queen of entertaining has teamed up with Goldbelly on a line of baked goods. In the past, the specialty food delivery company has partnered with buzzy names to ship specialty items to diners across the country. For instance, Goldbelly joined forces with Ina Garten to sell such goodies as Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars and coffee-infused Outrageous Chocolate Brownies. It also offers Nathan's Famous hot dog and cheesesteak meal kits. The Stewart collaboration will feature a lineup of baked goods that includes fresh cookies and ready-to-bake frozen pastries.
"I'm thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers," Stewart said in a press release (via QSR Magazine). "Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself."
The Goldbelly collaboration will feature cookies and pastries
As part of the collab, Goldbelly is selling what Martha Stewart dubbed "one a day" cookies. The Goldbelly website explains that the name refers to the fact that "they're large enough to nibble all day long." Offerings include Kitchen Sink Cookies, which are made with rolled oats, dark chocolate, and two kinds of dried fruit, among other ingredients. There are also Alexis' Cookies, a thin, crispy interpretation of a chocolate chip cookie created by Stewart's daughter, Alexis. And the list goes on.
According to Goldbelly's website, customers will be able to purchase Stewart's signature All Butter Croissants and Kouign-Amanns (pastries made with layers of pastry dough, butter, and sugar). These offerings are joined by other croissant flavors and a variety of danishes. Pastry lovers can also opt to order Martha's Favorite Pastry Assortment to sample a little bit of everything. Prices of the Stewart-Goldbelly collab items range from $59 for a 6-pack of cookies to $99 for 12. A 12-pack of croissants or danishes will cost $79. The Martha-approved baked goods are available to order now for nationwide delivery.