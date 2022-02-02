Perdue's Latest Frozen Offering Is Perfect For Tater Tot Lovers
If you're a fan of chicken products, it's likely that at some point, you've had Perdue chicken in your freezer. Among options like Tyson and Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, Perdue's chicken strips make our list of frozen chicken that is definitely worth your money. Now, Perdue is taking their classic chicken and putting it into another form with their latest frozen food item. According to a press release, the company just launched Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots, which add crunchy vegetables to the brand's signature chicken.
Perdue's newest freezer staple takes two fan-favorite freezer foods, chicken tenders and tater tots, and combines them into one product. Whether you're craving a bite-sized snack or need a side for dinner, Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots are the next item to have on hand. Plus, this is sure to be a kid-friendly food for picky eaters that also sneaks some greens into a meal.
What's in Perdue's Chicken Tots?
What should you expect when you open a bag of Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots? Per the company's press release, Perdue's new tots are made from white-meat chicken, cauliflower, chickpeas, cabbage, and potatoes, along with seasoning. The Chicken Tots are also covered in a panko breading that gives them a bit of crunch and more texture.
If you're craving tater tots and want that extra bit of vegetable in your meal, keep an eye out when you're going through the frozen aisle. Perdue's press release says that this product will be sold in stores including Kroger, Meijer, Giant Eagle, and more.
Though these Chicken Tots would be a quick and easy side dish, you can also make these the star of your meal. This tater tot casserole recipe combines the classic pairing of meat and potatoes, but you can modify the recipe and use Perdue's Chicken Tots instead of traditional tater tots.