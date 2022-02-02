Perdue's Latest Frozen Offering Is Perfect For Tater Tot Lovers

If you're a fan of chicken products, it's likely that at some point, you've had Perdue chicken in your freezer. Among options like Tyson and Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, Perdue's chicken strips make our list of frozen chicken that is definitely worth your money. Now, Perdue is taking their classic chicken and putting it into another form with their latest frozen food item. According to a press release, the company just launched Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots, which add crunchy vegetables to the brand's signature chicken.

Perdue's newest freezer staple takes two fan-favorite freezer foods, chicken tenders and tater tots, and combines them into one product. Whether you're craving a bite-sized snack or need a side for dinner, Perdue Chicken Plus Chicken Tots are the next item to have on hand. Plus, this is sure to be a kid-friendly food for picky eaters that also sneaks some greens into a meal.