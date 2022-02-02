Fans Are Relating To Michael Symon's Bologna Sandwich Confession

In two new tweets, Michael Symon unapologetically shared his thoughts on favorite childhood foods and, in the process, started a nostalgic discussion amongst his followers. Symon's message was basically don't let anyone shame you for the foods you ate and loved as a kid, no matter how pedestrian (or of questionable nutritional value) they might now seem. Moreover, go ahead and indulge in them as a grownup if you want to do so.

A bonafide celebrity chef, Symon has cooked and eaten some of the best and most innovative culinary creations on the planet. In the 1990s, he transformed basic Midwestern staples into modern and unexpected dishes at the groundbreaking Lola restaurant in his hometown of Cleveland (via Case Western Reserve University). His work there received national attention and the "Iron Chef" has been on an amazing trajectory ever since, with restaurants in the Midwest, New York, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City, not to mention more than 75 television credits (via IMDb) and nine cookbooks to his name.

But the kid from Cleveland, now 52, still has a soft spot for the foods he grew up on — those meals that spark nostalgia and memories. You know, sandwiches lovingly packed by parents and eaten out of lunch boxes in the school cafeteria. Tuna casserole enjoyed on TV trays in the den. Hot dogs and macaroni salad from backyard cookouts with your aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. And in particular he really loves this one lunch meat of yesteryear.