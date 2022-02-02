Fans Are Relating To Michael Symon's Bologna Sandwich Confession
In two new tweets, Michael Symon unapologetically shared his thoughts on favorite childhood foods and, in the process, started a nostalgic discussion amongst his followers. Symon's message was basically don't let anyone shame you for the foods you ate and loved as a kid, no matter how pedestrian (or of questionable nutritional value) they might now seem. Moreover, go ahead and indulge in them as a grownup if you want to do so.
A bonafide celebrity chef, Symon has cooked and eaten some of the best and most innovative culinary creations on the planet. In the 1990s, he transformed basic Midwestern staples into modern and unexpected dishes at the groundbreaking Lola restaurant in his hometown of Cleveland (via Case Western Reserve University). His work there received national attention and the "Iron Chef" has been on an amazing trajectory ever since, with restaurants in the Midwest, New York, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City, not to mention more than 75 television credits (via IMDb) and nine cookbooks to his name.
But the kid from Cleveland, now 52, still has a soft spot for the foods he grew up on — those meals that spark nostalgia and memories. You know, sandwiches lovingly packed by parents and eaten out of lunch boxes in the school cafeteria. Tuna casserole enjoyed on TV trays in the den. Hot dogs and macaroni salad from backyard cookouts with your aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. And in particular he really loves this one lunch meat of yesteryear.
Don't come at Michael Symon with your thoughts on fried bologna
In his first Tweet, Michael Symon admitted, "I always say [there's] nothing wrong with childhood memory foods at all ... some people will disagree but whatever ... I'll eat a bag of salt and vinegar chips with French onion dip and think of my dad and pap the whole time." He followed it up with a second childhood food memory and a "so what" attitude toward those who would challenge him: "Also fried bologna sandwiches with Miracle Whip ... it's a childhood memory ... people are gonna poo poo it but [I] don't care."
If anyone had derisive thoughts on fried bologna, they kept it to themselves in the comments section. Instead, Symon's followers shared their own childhood favorites in the thread. One lovingly remembered his mom's Hamburger Helper beef stroganoff. "My wife hates it, so when she's out for the night, I usually grab a box for comfort food memories." And many seconded Symon's fondness of bologna sandwiches (a version of which he has offered in some of his restaurants, per Serious Eats). Other followers offered suggestions for tapioca pudding, buttered linguine topped with American cheese, creamed beef on toast, Taylor ham and cheese on a Martin's potato bun, boxed mac and cheese with kielbasa, cream cheese and Spanish olive sandwiches, macaroni with milk, tamale pie, fried breaded smelt, radish sandwiches with butter, and more.
One commenter shared his grandmother's hot take on the fried bologna sandwich — and it sounds delicious, made with homemade tortilla, bologna, green chiles and Miracle Whip. Our favorite comment, however, came from @ScoobieBrewser who summed up the conversation nicely with, "Chef, childhood memories are precious, no matter how ... odd they seem."