Why Farmer's Fridge Wants To Change The Way You See Vending Machines

It's no secret that airport food is rather average and typically on the expensive side. Travelers spend tens of billions of dollars at airports every year, shelling out an average of $11 to $140 per visit, and yet, the culinary options are still notoriously bleak (via Business Insider).

However, one Chicago-based food prep company is hoping to change the culinary landscape of airports once and for all with a series of unconventional vending machines. According to Today, the health-focused meal delivery company, Farmer's Fridge, hopes to double their presence at airports and healthcare facilities nationwide over the next year. Farmer's Fridge specializes in temperature-controlled vending machines full of fresh, pre-packaged salads and bowls in reusable plastic jars.

The company, which also offers home deliveries of their pre-packaged meals across the U.S., was founded in 2013 with the goal of offering fast, fresh food options for diners on the go. "We started with a network of smart fridges, designed to make finding fresh and healthy meals as simple as vending a candy bar," the brand shares on their website. "Today, we have more than 400 Fridges all over the country in airports, hospitals, office buildings, universities, and more."

In addition to offering more nutritious on-the-go meals, Farmer's Fridge prices the majority of its menu at under $10, offering a more affordable option for travelers.