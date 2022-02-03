Here's How To Win Free Miller Lite Ahead Of The Super Bowl

If you're ready for your chance at cash for free Super Bowl beer, then here's how you can enter Miller Lite's giveaway. The best part? The press release explains that it's completely free, and you won't need to buy anything to enter. All you need to do is visit www.millerlite.com/metalitebar once the giveaway opens on February 7, 2022 at 8 am Eastern.

You do need to be 21 or older to enter, so you'll need to provide your birth date, and all you need to do is click to "pour" a glass of beer. Once you click, you'll instantly know if you're one of the winners, unless you're a resident of New Jersey, according to the official rules. New Jersey residents who win (and all other winners) will be getting emails. Although you can only enter once a day, the giveaway is open until February 13, so if you're not a winner on day one, you can always try again.

Even if you're not a beer fan, there are still other chances to win free Super Bowl food. You could win free DiGiorno Pizza to enjoy during your festivities.