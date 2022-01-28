You Could Win Free DiGiorno Pizza For Super Bowl LVI. Here's How

Here's how it works: DiGiorno will give away free pizzas if the score of the Super Bowl game matches the numbers of numerical pi (either 3-14 or 14-3) at any point during the game — not just the final score. But first you'll have to first head to this special campaign link to sign up and be eligible to win — starting February 6 and any time before the game starts on February 13.

In addition, there will be different sets of conditions that will also allow one hungry fan to win a full football season's worth of free frozen pizza. (A football season is apparently worth 267 pies, according to the brand.) Here's what you'll want to look out for, again tied to that numerical pi figure: Any player that "finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards," stats showing total turnovers to be more than 3.14, and a scoring drive that lasts exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds — again, at any point in the game.

In their 2020 announcement of the deal, the brand shared Nielsen data noting that they sold "5 million pizzas" during Super Bowl week in 2019 (via PR Newswire). If their frozen pizzas were that big of a hit before the pandemic, just imagine how popular they'll be this year!