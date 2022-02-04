Subway Is Giving Away Autographed Sandwiches From NFL Players. Here's How To Get One

In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, Subway has gotten into the football spirit with a unique opportunity for NFL fans to grab the autograph of one of their favorite NFL players, as per PR Newswire. As an added bonus, those autographs will adorn specialty sandwiches created by those same players. The only thing is, autograph collectors need to be in Los Angeles, California to get their hands on one.

Subway's unique new sandwiches are available nationwide through The Vault, which is a digital-only menu that Subway released solely on its website and app. And, on February 5 only, as a teaser for the Super Bowl festivities, Subway has created a physical "Vault" at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's in Los Angeles, which the brand says is an "immersive and multisensory experience that brings to life the creation of these new sandwiches."

Present in the physical "Vault" will be three NFL stars: Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence. Fans who happen to stop by the Los Angeles event will have the opportunity to get an autograph scrawled across the sub of the athlete's own design, not to mention taste the creation if they choose. Let's just hope fans who want to keep that autograph are able to get the signature on a portion of the sandwich wrapper that isn't covered in sauce.