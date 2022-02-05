Woman Says Spicy Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Sent Her Into Labor

While people who love chicken sandwiches will have their reasons for why they think their favorite is the best, we're guessing not many would say their favorite crispy, juicy filet on a bun had the power to put pregnant people into labor. But that's exactly what one new mom in Atlanta is claiming.

Imani Jones told WSB-TV, that she, at 39 weeks pregnant, had a craving for a Chick-Fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich (of course, you don't have to be pregnant for this to happen), so she and her mom headed to their local Chick-fil-A restaurant. She was a few bites into the hot, juicy sammy when the unmistakable signs of labor struck. Imani was rushed to the hospital and baby boy Jabourie Iman was born a short time later. His arrival was about a week early according to Imani: "I wasn't even due on the 2nd, I was due on February 8th, but I ate a Chick-fil-A sandwich and it sent me into labor," the Imani said with a laugh. She added, "I got a spicy chicken sandwich and the next thing you know, he was on the way." Adding to this great Chick-fil-A Groundhog Day birth story: not only was Jabourie born on 2/2/2022, but his time of arrival was 2:22 p.m.