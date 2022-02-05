Woman Says Spicy Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Sent Her Into Labor
While people who love chicken sandwiches will have their reasons for why they think their favorite is the best, we're guessing not many would say their favorite crispy, juicy filet on a bun had the power to put pregnant people into labor. But that's exactly what one new mom in Atlanta is claiming.
Imani Jones told WSB-TV, that she, at 39 weeks pregnant, had a craving for a Chick-Fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich (of course, you don't have to be pregnant for this to happen), so she and her mom headed to their local Chick-fil-A restaurant. She was a few bites into the hot, juicy sammy when the unmistakable signs of labor struck. Imani was rushed to the hospital and baby boy Jabourie Iman was born a short time later. His arrival was about a week early according to Imani: "I wasn't even due on the 2nd, I was due on February 8th, but I ate a Chick-fil-A sandwich and it sent me into labor," the Imani said with a laugh. She added, "I got a spicy chicken sandwich and the next thing you know, he was on the way." Adding to this great Chick-fil-A Groundhog Day birth story: not only was Jabourie born on 2/2/2022, but his time of arrival was 2:22 p.m.
Can spicy foods, pineapple, or giant pizzas start labor?
Is there scientific evidence that spicy chicken sandwiches can trigger labor? No, but there is a sizable number of people who "say that as soon as they ate a spicy dish, within several hours they went into labor," according to BabyMed. Also, What to Expect points out that spicy food can irritate the intestines, which could lead to contractions in those whose cervixes are already dilated.
There is a whole list of foods expectant parents have sworn by to get the birthing process moving (via Healthline): Pineapple, dates, licorice root, raspberry leaf tea, and the herbal supplement black cohosh (pregnant people should never use supplements without consulting their healthcare provider) are said to have this power, though scientific evidence tends to be lacking. Some restaurants claim their dishes can help end long wait for baby. The Skipolini's Pizza chain in California has offered the "Prego" pizza since 1981. The four-pound pie has "extra onions and extra garlic ... fresh vegetables and six types of meat" (via Skipolini's). Caioti Pizza Cafe in Studio City, California, offers "The Salad," which has been said to induce labor for decades (via Caioti Pizza Cafe). It's just romaine, watercress, gorgonzola, and walnuts with balsamic dressing, but for 30 years, parents, including some celebrity moms, have sworn by this bowl of greens (via "Today").
Can food induce labor (at term)? There's no harm in trying, and at least you'll satisfy your cravings. Imani Jones is a believer. Congratulations to Ms. Jones on the happy arrival!