20% Think This Is The Worst Item On Costco's Food Court Menu

Costco is always overflowing with great deals, limited-time offers, and copious amounts of food — if not even just in the many samples that tempt shoppers at the end of nearly every aisle. But even with carts and bellies full, some people still make it part of their ritual to visit the food court every time they make a trip. Over the past couple of years, much has changed with Costco's food court. From only allowing members to order a meal to the ever-growing list of popular menu items that leave and return, like the churro, the changes have been met with both positive and negative reactions. Even so, Costco always offers a great value, and that continues to drive customers to fit in a meal with their shopping trip.

One of the iconic food court menu items is the hot dog and drink combo. As Business Insider has reported, the $1.50 combo has not seen a price hike in years even as many other food businesses have continued to raise their prices due to inflation. Whether it's the volume of hot dogs sold or the member loyalty to that classic food item, the company has been committed to keeping the value of it. Yet it's not the only food option tempting customers. There's also pizza, salads, sandwiches, and desserts, ensuring people will not only have a favorite, but have some pretty strong opinions on which Costco food court menu item is the best — and unfortunately, the worst.