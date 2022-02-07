Shake Shack's Valentine's Day Creation Isn't What You'd Think

Shake Shack has generated its fair share of food news in the past year or so. In 2021, the chain collaborated with Milk Bar — the Christina Tosi bakery chain known for serving such creations as Cereal Milk ice cream and cake truffles — to create two new shakes, the Chocolate Birthday Cake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle. Another collab saw Shake Shack veering away from burgers and nuggets to create a chicken-based item, the Southern Smoke Chicken Sandwich with the help of a regional chef. The brand later combined the sweetness of honey and the heat of habanero peppers to form the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich as part of a summer-themed menu (via the Shake Shack blog).

It appears that Shake Shack knows a thing or two about match-making, at least when it comes to flavor pairings. But its newest effort may have some customers scratching their heads. The chain is cooking up something different for those celebrating Valentine's Day this year, and it's apparently hoping single customers will want to get a look and participate in this limited-time promotion.

According to a statement received by Mashed, in collaboration with the popular delivery service, DoorDash, Shake Shack has served up a dating app in honor of Valentine's Day. But this isn't a typical attempt to find love. It's about loving chicken sandwiches and promoting one chicken sandwich, in particular.