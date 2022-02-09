Bobby Flay Just Revealed His Favorite Cocktail

Though Bobby Flay might be better known as a chef than a bartender, he certainly has opinions about cocktails and has shared some recipes of his own. Flay swears by rosé as his summertime drink, but he does enjoy some other alcoholic beverages. The celebrity chef offers up a recipe for a mulled apple cider mocktail, but he mentions that you can spike this drink with bourbon.

On a recent episode of his podcast "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," he and his daughter chatted about retro cocktails and went through some that they enjoy. Flay shared that one of his favorite cocktails is a sbagliato, which might not be a drink that everyone recognizes, especially for anyone who prefers a glass of wine or a bottle of beer.

What may be more familiar-sounding, however, is the negroni, which is a classic cocktail most bartenders know how to make, and which the sbagliato is derived from. In fact, there is just one small difference that distinguishes a sbagliato from a negroni.