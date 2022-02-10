Charity Morgan Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Cookbook - Exclusive

Charity Morgan can remember the first time she started cooking when she was five-years-old. "I started becoming the pest. I shadowed my mom, every single thing that she did [in the kitchen]," she told Mashed in an exclusive interview. Morgan's mother was a superb cook and made the traditional dishes from her own upbringing in Puerto Rico. Morgan's Creole father, on the other hand, didn't cook , though his mother — her beloved grandma Duplechan — cooked Creole comfort food. Adding to this delicious fusion were the Mexican, Filipino, and Indian friends of Morgan's mother who all prepared meals together and shared their own traditional recipes. "We always were eating all these different kinds of foods ... you look at all these beautiful dishes and herbs and spices ... and that's kind of how I was raised, which is weird. I got that head start from my mother."

Inspired by those formative figures, Morgan set out to make a career as a chef and attended the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, California. She was one of a handful of women in a class of about 40 people. "[W]e all know that having a woman's perspective in a certain environment can definitely change the attitude of things," she affirmed. Although it was a challenging culinary training program, Morgan persevered and graduated and then worked several restaurant jobs in Los Angeles until realizing that the skills she learned from her mother and grandmother for creating multi-cultural dishes weren't being utilized. So, she launched her own meal-prep service and began amassing the recipes she now cooks for her clients including footballers.