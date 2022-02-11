TikTok Is All Over Giada De Laurentiis' Creative Leftover Pasta Recipe

Students of TikTok University, rejoice! Your favorite professor just announced a new class! Better still, it's a dual-enrollment course on two of the world's most well-loved subjects: pizza and pasta. After Giada De Laurentiis joined TikTok, she has apparently paid close attention to her student evaluations. Want TikTok dance trends? She's on board. Love to see some mom-kid bonding in the kitchen? Watch De Laurentiis making pizza with her daughter, Jade, and just try not to call your mother immediately. And if you tell Prof. D'L that your two favorite things are pizza and pasta...well, you better believe that she's going to write a whole new curriculum, just for you.

As far as social media channels go, TikTok does seem to suit De Laurentiis' personality down to the ground. Not only does the smiley, sunny chef always seem to be dancing around the kitchen while she cooks, but she has a sense of humor about herself (as evidenced by another recent video, one that De Laurentiis captions "glamour gone," in which she removes all her hair extensions for the camera). And having a sense of humor about one's self sounds like a useful tool for surviving TikTok. But in a how-to video in honor of national pizza day, De Laurentiis leans on another crucial pillar of the TikTok community: the cooking hack.