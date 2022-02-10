Aldi Is Expanding Its Stores In A Big Way -- Here's What To Know

Tired of getting excited about really cool (and affordable) food items you see in your Instagram feed only to learn the grocery chain that sells them doesn't have a location within 50 miles of your home? We feel your pain! Well, if any of those desirous food finds are from Aldi, that might not be the case much longer for some lucky shoppers.

According to a press release, the discount grocery chain is making big moves. The company is planning to open around 150 new locations by the end of 2022. There's also good news for shoppers who have been missing out on one of the chain's conveniences: According to the release, Aldi plans to add Curbside Grocery Pickup this year to 300 of its stores that don't yet have the service. Curbside pickup is a key move for retail chains, according to the New York Times, since the service bolsters the staying power of brick-and-mortar stores in an era when shoppers are shifting to online shopping. One area of the country, in particular, will see a big increase in Aldi activity.