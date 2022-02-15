Del Taco Just Brought Its Stuffed Quesadillas To The Breakfast Menu
While mom might have said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, she might not have ever guessed that Del Taco would create a food mash-up that could have people saying goodbye to the breakfast burrito and hello to stuffed quesadillas. All difficult food decisions can be shelved till lunch because now guests can have a quesadilla and a taco in a single bite. According to FoodBeast, Del Taco is adding two new stuffed quesadilla breakfast tacos: Hashbrowns and Bacon Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Taco and the Hashbrowns, Egg and Cheese Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.
Basically, the two menu items are the same, except for the addition of bacon. Stuffed inside the soft taco are scrambled eggs, hashbrown sticks, and shredded cheddar cheese. While those ingredients are not necessarily unique, the stacked flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and the signature Del Taco Queso Blanco are what make everyone want another bite. Currently, the new breakfast items are listed on the Del Taco website. Per Del Taco nutritional information, the stuffed Quesadilla Taco with bacon has 340 calories and the other option has 180. With the low-calorie count for these items, guests might be stuffed without tipping the calorie scale too far. And with price quotes of $2.29 for the bacon option and $1.99 for the other stuffed quesadilla, it seems that the wallet will remain full too (via Chew Boom).
Do Del Taco's breakfast stuffed quesadillas sound familiar?
When people took notice of the two new Del Taco breakfast stuffed quesadillas, some people saw the connection to their stuffed quesadillas launched in August 2021. Those gooey, cheesy bites had some people satiated and others disappointed when the menu item launched. Though Del Taco was trying to bring some of its popular menu items together, the stuffed quesadilla addition didn't bring harmony, according to guests' opinions. As seen on an Instagram announcement, the sentiments ranged from running to get a taste to others labeling the stuffed quesadillas a knockoff of another quick-service restaurant.
Expanding the stuffed quesadillas to breakfast does make sense for the Del Taco restaurant brand. Breakfast is big business for quick-service restaurants, and guests want value for their money spent. As seen by the success of its 20 for $2 menu, being able to curb hunger without emptying the wallet can compel guests to choose Del Taco as their preferred restaurant. Value and variety might be just as important as fresh and fast.