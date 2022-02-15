Del Taco Just Brought Its Stuffed Quesadillas To The Breakfast Menu

While mom might have said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, she might not have ever guessed that Del Taco would create a food mash-up that could have people saying goodbye to the breakfast burrito and hello to stuffed quesadillas. All difficult food decisions can be shelved till lunch because now guests can have a quesadilla and a taco in a single bite. According to FoodBeast, Del Taco is adding two new stuffed quesadilla breakfast tacos: Hashbrowns and Bacon Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Taco and the Hashbrowns, Egg and Cheese Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.

Basically, the two menu items are the same, except for the addition of bacon. Stuffed inside the soft taco are scrambled eggs, hashbrown sticks, and shredded cheddar cheese. While those ingredients are not necessarily unique, the stacked flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and the signature Del Taco Queso Blanco are what make everyone want another bite. Currently, the new breakfast items are listed on the Del Taco website. Per Del Taco nutritional information, the stuffed Quesadilla Taco with bacon has 340 calories and the other option has 180. With the low-calorie count for these items, guests might be stuffed without tipping the calorie scale too far. And with price quotes of $2.29 for the bacon option and $1.99 for the other stuffed quesadilla, it seems that the wallet will remain full too (via Chew Boom).