Padma Lakshmi's Valentine's Day Post For Ina Garten Has Fans Cracking Up

Padma Lakshmi may be best known for co-hosting "Top Chef," hosting "Taste the Nation," and for writing five books (via Padma Lakshmi's website), but she's a fairly prolific social media poster, too. In the past, she's shared everything from tours of her parents' farm to high school throwback photos and even some original recipes. But on Valentine's Day this year, she had a special post for one of her friends, Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa.

In Lakshmi's Instagram post, she shared a photo roll of three Ina Garten memes. The image, of Garten smiling while holding a rose from a rose bush outdoors, was the same on each slide, but the meme text overlaying the image changed. The first said, "I love you more than Ina loves good vanilla," the second said, "If you can't get chocolates infused with the tears of virgin Dutch milkmaids, store bought is fine," and the final said, "You're the Jeffrey to my Ina." Garten herself even commented on the post, saying she had a wonderful time hanging out with Lakshmi the day before and wished her a Happy Valentine's Day. But Garten wasn't the only one to comment on Lakshmi's post — fans of both stars had things to say, too.