Padma Lakshmi Had A Sweet Message For Ina Garten's Birthday

Many people may recognize February 2 as Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil and his pesky shadow decide whether or not we'll have to endure another six weeks of winter. For foodies, however, the date holds another extra special meaning. What is it that makes the second day of the second month so significant in the culinary world, you ask? Well, it's Ina Garten's birthday, and this year, the celebrity chef blew out 74 candles on her cake (via IMDb). As is the norm in this day and age, the beloved Food Network star was celebrated by many fans on social media, and she even received a sweet Twitter shoutout from fellow food TV personality, Padma Lakshmi.

"Happy birthday, @inagarten!" the "Top Chef" host tweeted on Wednesday along, with a GIF of Garten pouring the gigantic cosmopolitan that she famously whipped up for quarantine cocktail hour back in 2020, per Today. Lakshmi also added sparkle and martini emojis, though cheekily noted that readers should pretend the latter icon was a cosmo instead.